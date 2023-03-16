How H1B visa grace period extension from 60 days to 180 days can help Indian techies? Explained2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 10:20 PM IST
Currently, H1-B visa holders have 60 days after job loss to find new employment, transfer status or leave US, which is a challenging task in today's job market
Amid massive layoff by tech companies, the US has recommended extending the grace period for H1-B workers who have lost their jobs from 60 days to 180 days. The move is likely to provide H1-B workers more time to find new job opportunities or alternative solutions to maintain their status in the United States.
