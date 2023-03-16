Currently, H1-B visa holders have only 60 days after losing their job to either find a new job, have another employer file an H1-B petition on their behalf, or leave the United States. This tight timeline presents significant challenges, such as finding a new job in a challenging job market and completing the paperwork necessary for transferring H1-B status. Delays in processing at the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) can exacerbate these challenges, potentially leading to a loss of skilled labor for the United States.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}