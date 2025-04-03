How hackers stole billions in crypto to keep North Korea’s regime afloat
Patricia Kowsmann , Timothy W. Martin , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 03 Apr 2025, 12:31 PM IST
SummaryMore than $6 billion from heists highlights the sophistication of cyber operations funneling cash to Kim Jong Un’s nuclear program.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
At 11:49 a.m. on July 18, North Korean hackers pounced on a major cryptocurrency exchange handling hundreds of millions of dollars.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less