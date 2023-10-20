How Hamas Caught U.S. and Israeli Intelligence Unaware
SummaryOne clear lesson is that human intelligence—that is, old-fashioned spying—has been neglected.
Hamas’s attack on Israel should be a wake-up call to U.S. intelligence services. That a terrorist attack of this magnitude—with seismic implications for global security—came as a surprise to many in Washington shows that we need to reassess our own operations sharply to ensure that America has a comprehensive threat picture that can provide early warnings and prevent national-security tragedies.