How Hamas Caught U.S. and Israeli Intelligence Unaware

This then also looks to have been a failure of politicians’ and intelligence officials’ analysis. Conventional wisdom might have led them astray. During my tenure at the Central Intelligence Agency, assumptions that became so-called conventional wisdom were the root of analytical failures more often than not. The Israelis’ working relationship with Hamas might have led to an incorrect belief that the threat from Gaza was under control. That belief could have led Israel to undervalue or misread intelligence suggesting that Hamas was planning, or even capable of, such an attack.