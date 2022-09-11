How high airfare is fuelling labour shortage in Australia despite PR visa hike

Farrell was in the US for a meeting with his counterparts from 13 other countries to launch negotiations for the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. The initiative, from which India opted out, is an effort by President Joe Biden’s administration to deepen ties with Asian nations through a range of issues including trade, climate change, supply chains and taxation. It’s also among US levers to counter China’s rising influence, although US officials have stressed that they aren’t asking partners to choose between Washington and Beijing.