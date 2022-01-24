What's driving up crude prices now?

Strong demand, weak investment, and a lack of spare capacity are among other factors driving up prices. According to the International Energy Agency, worldwide oil demand has now recovered to pre-pandemic levels, but supply is short by at least a million barrels per day. Bank of Baroda says although the US can sell from its strategic petroleum reserve, its supply is limited: Crude inventories may have fallen to 593 million barrels, the lowest since November 2002. The brief outage of the Iraq-Turkey oil pipeline due to an explosion also caused a spike in oil prices recently.