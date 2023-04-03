Humans will be able to achieve immortality with the help of nanorobots by 2023, said former Google engineer and eminent futurist Ray Kurzweil has predicted who received the National Medal of Technology in 1999 and was inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame last year.

The 75-year-old computer scientist has recently made this shocking prediction. His statements surfaced on the internet in a YouTube series by tech vlogger Adagio which has accumulated thousands of views.

The videos claim that Kurzweil made the remarks on immortality in his 2005 book, ‘The Singularity Is Near’ in which he said that technology will allow humans to achieve everlasting life by 2030.

According to the former Google engineer, robotics and nanotechnology will allow nanorobots to run through humans' veins soon.

“Previously, Kurzweil also said that 2029 is the date I have predicted for when an AI will pass a valid [Alan] Turing test and therefore achieve human levels of intelligence," a report published by The New York Post said.

Kurzweil has set 2045 for the ‘Singularity’ which is when we will multiply our effective intelligence a billionfold by merging with the artificial intelligence we have created, the report added.

Since being circulated on Twitter, the predictions have received numerous reactions on the microblogging site.

“We’re in 2023. There are still so many diseases that don’t have cures. They can barely prevent hair loss. But I’m supposed to believe they’re going to make us immortal?" a user said.

Another user commented, “It’s no way you can make someone immortal, you’d have to be able to survive anything . Like a fall from the highest mountain to be deemed truly immortal. Not just live for an extra 100 years. But that would be nice."

“Humans will achieve immortality in eight YEARS, says former Google engineer who has predicted the future with 86% accuracy (because he knows what is planned)," one more user tweeted.