How humans can attain immortality in future? Ex-Google engineer predicts THIS2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 10:28 AM IST
His statements surfaced on the internet in a YouTube series by tech vlogger Adagio which has accumulated thousands of views.
Humans will be able to achieve immortality with the help of nanorobots by 2023, said former Google engineer and eminent futurist Ray Kurzweil has predicted who received the National Medal of Technology in 1999 and was inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame last year.
