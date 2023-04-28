How India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline enhances energy connectivity between the two nations?2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 12:01 PM IST
- The IBFP will lower the transportation costs of each imported diesel barrel from the port cities of Chattogram and Mongla, decreasing it from US$ 8 to US$ 5.
The India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline (IBFP) is a joint effort to transport high-speed diesel from the Numaligarh Refinery Limited in Assam, India to 16 districts in northern Bangladesh's Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions, with the aid of Bangladesh Petroleum Limited.
