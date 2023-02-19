How India’s ‘disaster diplomacy’ became a potent tool of statecraft
India’s humanitarian interventions, especially in the form of UN peacekeeping missions in the Congo and Korea, served to cement its image as a helping hand in the developing world
New Delhi: The first C-17s laden with emergency supplies and disaster relief personnel landed in Adana in Turkey within 24 hours of the devastating 6 February earthquakes that have claimed close to 50,000 lives in Turkey and Syria. They were quickly followed by six more relief flights, 100 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and medics from the Indian armed forces.
