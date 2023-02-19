How India’s ‘disaster diplomacy’ became a potent tool of statecraft

The passage of the Disaster Management Act in 2005 paved the way for New Delhi to rapidly scale up its ability to respond to crises. The Act created the National Disaster Management Authority and also led to the formation of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), with a strength of 8 battalions, in 2006. The NDRF, which is spread across much of the country, now has grown to a strength of 15 battalions drawn from the Border Security Force, Indo Tibetan Border Police and Assam Rifles among other security agencies. O.P Singh, a senior IPS officer who served as Director-General of the NDRF between 2014 and 2016, credits the NDRF for building up a range of specialised capacities, including search and rescue, engineering, medical assistance as well as an ability to respond to chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) emergencies.