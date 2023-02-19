‘How internet will take over the world’: Elon Musk's old video goes viral
In the short video clip, Elon Musk defined the internet in his own words and called it a ‘superset of all media’.
‘How the internet will take over the world’, Elon Musk said in an old video that has gone viral on Twitter. The footage is a snippet of an interview the Tesla and SpaceX chief gave to CBS Sunday Morning in 1998. It was shared by Tesla Owners Silicon Valley on the microblogging site.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×