‘How the internet will take over the world’, Elon Musk said in an old video that has gone viral on Twitter. The footage is a snippet of an interview the Tesla and SpaceX chief gave to CBS Sunday Morning in 1998. It was shared by Tesla Owners Silicon Valley on the microblogging site.

In the short video clip, Musk defined the internet in his own words and called it a ‘superset of all media’. “It is the be-all and end-all of media", he said in the interview.

“One will see the print broadcast, arguably, radio, essentially all media folding into the internet. What the internet amounts to is that it's the first two-way communication that is intelligent. It allows consumers to choose what they want to see. I think it's gonna revolutionalize all traditional media," he added.

“@elonmusk explains the internet back in the day," the post caption read.

@elonmusk explains the internet back in the day.

Since being posted, the video has garnered more than 1.9 million views, over 18.5k likes, and numerous reactions on Twitter. As Tesla Owners Silicon Valley shared the old video, Elon Musk recalled the time of the interview.

“Whoa, ancient times! When was that?" he replied to the video. To this, Tesla Owners said, “1998."

“And this is just one of many examples of why @elonmusk was destined to be a mega-billionaire," a second user tweeted.

Another user said, “Even when what Elon says makes perfect sense, the way he says it he makes it sound so convoluted. I think it is just because he pauses a lot, which is him just making sure he has the best word possible to use. Not a bad thing, just an odd quirk."