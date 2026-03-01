How Iranian state television announced Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death — ‘Ascended to the highest….’ | Watch

The news of Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death was announced on Sunday morning by the state media, hours after US President Donald Trump confirmed the news. The leader of post-revolutionary Iran and spiritual leader of millions of Shiite Muslims died at the age of 86 on 28 February following US-Israel joint missile strikes.

Let's have a look at the moment when Iranian state television announced the death of its 86-year-old leader — longest-serving head of state in the Middle East.

Iranian TV anchor got emotional while making this major announcement and said, "Indeed, to Allah we belong and to him we shall return. The great nation of Iran mourns the passing of the esteemed of the great Iranian nation and the vanguard of the Islamic Ummah, His Eminence Imam Khamenei, ascended to the highest heavens after tasting the sweet nectar of martyrdom during the blessed month of Ramadan. The Supreme National Security Council has issued the following ….."

Also Read | Iranian TV anchor breaks down in tears announcing Khamenei's death

According to state media, Khamenei was working in his office at the time of Saturday's attack, Reuters reported. In the attack, multiple members of Khamenei's family were killed, including his daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law and son-in-law. US officials and sources familiar with the matter informed Reuters that Israel and the United States timed the attacks to coincide with a meeting of Khamenei and his top aides.

Israel’s defence minister Israel Katz celebrated Khamenei’s assassination and in a post on X stated, “He who acted to destroy Israel — has been destroyed.” Asserting that Israel will “continue to act with full force”, he added Justice has been served, and the axis of evil has suffered a mortal blow.”

Donald Trump issued a fresh warning against Iran's retaliatory attacks and in a post on Truth Social stated, “Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever hit before. THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT, HOWEVER, BECAUSE IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!”

Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said, “You (US and Israel) have crossed our red line and must pay the price," Al Jazeera reported. He added, “We will deliver such devastating blows

that you yourselves will be driven to beg.”

Iran launches fresh attacks Iranian state media confirmed the killing of Khamenei’s security adviser, Ali Shamkhani, as well as IRGC's commander-in-chief Mohammad Pakpour, in the ongoing US-Israeli attacks.