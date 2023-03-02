How is China setting grounds for more prominent role in Russia-Ukraine war?

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters the second year, it seems China is trying to take more prominent role into the conflict. Though Beijing affirms to be ‘neutral’ in the matter, there are claims that Beijing mulling to sell weapons to Russia. Moreover, President Xi's upcoming meeting with Moscow allies has further thrown more fuel to the fire. Though China's agenda is still not clear, here are a few things that hints upon China's growing interest in the conflict.

