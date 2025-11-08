How is Pakistan after Operation Sindoor? Islamabad is ‘learning lessons’. Here's how

Following its recent clash with India, Pakistan has moved to strengthen the constitutional foundation of its military command, signalling a push to modernise defence structures.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar on Saturday tabled the 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill in the Senate, proposing revisions to Article 243 to formally enshrine the appointments and parallel ranks of the Army, Air Force, and Naval chiefs.

Citing “lessons” from recent India-Pakistan standoffs, Tarar said the evolving nature of modern warfare necessitated constitutional alignment with changing command dynamics.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

“Recent Pakistan-India tensions have taught us many lessons. The nature and strategy of war have undergone significant changes. Appointment procedures and some positions were previously in the Army Act but were not mentioned in the 1973 Constitution. Parallel ranks exist worldwide for Air Chief and Naval Chief,” Tarar said.

What is in Article 243 of Pakistan's Constitution? Article 243 of Pakistan's 1973 Constitution establishes civilian control over the military. It vests control and command of the Armed Forces in the Federal Government. The President, subject to law, can raise, maintain, and grant commissions in the Army, Navy, Air Force, and reserves.

The article also ensures that the President appoints the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the three Service Chiefs (Army, Navy, and Air Force) only on the Prime Minister's advice and determines their salaries.

It further ensures democratic oversight, prevents unilateral military decisions, and aligns with the constitutional supremacy of elected institutions.

How will it benefit Asim Munir? Formal recognition of Field Marshal: The rank of Field Marshal would be given constitutional status, transforming it from an honorary title into a legally recognised position.

‘Commander of Defence Forces’ (CDF): The bill proposes establishing a new position, the Commander of Defence Forces, with authority over the army, navy, and air force. Gen. Asim Munir could assume this post, consolidating command across the armed services. Munir has been widely criticised for intervening in Pakistan’s civilian politics despite his military role. He is accused of suppressing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, including using military courts to try civilians involved in the May 9, 2023, riots following Khan’s arrest.

Shift of supreme command: Operational control over the armed forces would shift from the president and prime minister to the CDF or Field Marshal, effectively centralising military command and reducing civilian oversight.

Tenure extension: The revised language in the amendment would allow for extended or potentially indefinite terms for the Field Marshal, thereby giving Munir prolonged influence in national affairs.

Centralisation of civilian functions: Federal ministries, such as education and population welfare, would come under greater central control, a move critics say could expand Islamabad's, and by extension, the military's influence.

Reduction of provincial autonomy: The amendment would curb the powers of provincial governments and reallocate federal resources, weakening regional checks on the military and central authorities.

Why has the proposal sparked criticism? The proposal, however, has sparked criticism, with observers warning it could further consolidate the military’s power over the civilian government.

According to Dawn, legal experts in Pakistan remain divided on whether such changes require a constitutional amendment.

Many argue that operational reforms, including the creation of a Chief of Defence Staff-type post, could be implemented through ordinary legislation or defence regulations without altering Article 243.

They caution that constitutional amendments risk expanding military autonomy under the guise of structural modernisation.

Opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Zafar said that debating the constitutional amendment was not appropriate when the leader of the opposition’s seat remained vacant.

He said that the government and its allied parties appeared to be in a hurry to pass the bill.

“I would suggest that instead of sending it to the committee, let this Senate be treated as a committee as a whole,” he said, suggesting the bill be debated by all individuals.

The PTI leader further said that the opposition had received the draft only on Saturday and had not yet read a word of it.

“We cannot debate something we have not read,” he said.

Earlier, shortly before the Senate session, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had chaired the cabinet meeting via video link from Azerbaijan, according to state-run PTV News.

“The federal cabinet approved the draft for the 27th Constitutional Amendment and welcomed it to the fullest extent,” it had added.