How Israel-Hamas war fuel border sectarian rivalries in the Middle East?
For over a week now, Israel is at a ‘state of war’ in response to a series of shocking cross-border attacks by Hamas on October 7, resulting in the deaths of 1,400 individuals who were shot, mutilated, or burned to death.
The recent massive terror attack carried out by Hamas against Israel has had a devastating impact. Since the Israel-Hamas war's outset, reports indicate that up to 2,778 Palestinians have lost their lives and at least 1,400 Israelis and foreign nationals have been killed in Israel.