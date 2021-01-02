How Israel has launched world's fastest coronavirus vaccination drive

The number of people vaccinated against the killer virus in Israel has reached over 950,000, the state's Ministry of Health has confirmed.

With this, Israel has vaccinated over 10.2% of its population of about 9.3 million in less than two weeks, since the vaccination campaign began on 20 December last year.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said "it’s important for me that the Arab public in Israel will get vaccinated quickly," because "it’s saving lives."

Our World in Data, a collaboration between researchers at the University of Oxford and the non-profit group Global Change Data Lab, shows Israel leading the world in per capita vaccinations.

Israel has advantages. How?

Israel is a relatively small country in terms of geography and population too. A robust pre-pandemic digitalised healthcare system clubbed with the geographical advantages were factors in Israel's success initially .

Apart from the digitalised healthcare system, manpower too played an important role in Israel's successful inoculation drive. Everyone over the age of 18 is obliged to register with government-linked insurance agencies and army medics have been called in to help.

Also, 'green passports' have been issued to encourage citizens to get vaccinated. These are documents that would allow vaccinated people to eat in restaurants, travel freely and be exempted from quarantine.

Israel is currently in its third nationwide lockdown to contain the outbreak. It has reported more than 426,000 cases since the pandemic began.

The virus death toll in Israel increased to 3,325 with seven new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition rose from 661 to 679, out of 1,089 hospitalised patients.

The total recoveries rose to 376,322 after 2,184 new recovered cases were added, while active cases stand at 43,615.

