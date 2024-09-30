Who are the 7 high-ranking Hezbollah leaders Israel killed in airstrikes last week?

The Israeli military said on Sunday that they killed another high-ranking Hezbollah official, bringing the total number of high-ranking commanders killed to seven, after launching one of the biggest-ever airstrikes against the Lebanese militant group. The attack also killed hundreds of people, including women and children. Among those killed are the group’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, Nabil Kaouk, and five other key leaders of the militant group.

Israel’s attack on Hezbollah is likely to draw massive consequences, spiralling a spill-over effect in the rest of the Middle East region. Here is all you need to know about the seven Hezbollah militants killed in the Israeli strike.

Hassan Nasarallah The militant group kingpin had led the group through several wars with Israel since 1992. He also saw the party’s transformation into a powerful player in Lebanon. Hezbollah entered Lebanon's political arena while also taking part in regional conflicts that made it the most powerful paramilitary force. He also played a crucial role in keeping Syrian President Bashar Assad in power in Syria after its public uprising in 2011. Under Nasrallah, Hezbollah also helped develop the capabilities of fellow Iran-backed armed groups in Iraq and Yemen.

Nabil Kaouk Kaouk, who was killed in an airstrike Saturday, was the deputy head of Hezbollah’s Central Council. He joined the militant group in its early days in the 1980s. Kaouk also served as Hezbollah’s military commander in south Lebanon from 1995 until 2010. He made several media appearances and gave speeches to supporters, including in funerals for killed Hezbollah militants. He had been seen as a potential successor to Nasrallah.

Ibrahim Akil Akil was a top commander and led Hezbollah's elite Radwan Forces, which Israel has been trying to push further away from its border with Lebanon. He was also a member of its highest military body, the Jihad Council, and for years had been on the United States' wanted list. The U.S. State Department says Akil was part of the group that carried out the 1983 bombing of the U.S. Embassy in Beirut and orchestrated the taking of German and American hostages.

Ahmad Wehbe Wehbe was a commander of the Radwan Forces and played a crucial role in developing the group since its formation almost two decades ago. He was killed alongside Akil in an airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs that struck and levelled a building.

Ali Karaki Karaki led Hezbollah's southern front, playing a key role in the ongoing conflict. The U.S. described him as a significant figure in the militant group's leadership. Little is known about Karaki, who was killed alongside Nasrallah.

Mohammad Surour Surour was the head of Hezbollah's drone unit, which was used for the first time in this current conflict with Israel. Under his leadership, Hezbollah launched exploding and reconnaissance drones deep into Israel, penetrating its defense systems which had mostly focused on the group's rockets and missiles.

Ibrahim Kobeissi Kobeissi led Hezbollah's missile unit. The Israeli military says Kobeissi planned the kidnapping and murder of three Israeli soldiers at the northern border in 2000, whose bodies were returned in a prisoner swap with Hezbollah four years later.