Who are the 7 high-ranking Hezbollah leaders Israel killed in airstrikes last week?

Israel's airstrikes killed seven top Hezbollah commanders, including leader Hassan Nasrallah, escalating tensions in the Middle East. The attack, a response to Hezbollah's support for Hamas, could weaken the militant group and lead to broader regional consequences.

Livemint
Updated30 Sep 2024, 11:32 AM IST
Hassan Nasrallah, Nabil Kaouk, Ibrahim Akil, were among the seven top-commanders of Hezbollah killed in Israeli attack last week
Hassan Nasrallah, Nabil Kaouk, Ibrahim Akil, were among the seven top-commanders of Hezbollah killed in Israeli attack last week

The Israeli military said on Sunday that they killed another high-ranking Hezbollah official, bringing the total number of high-ranking commanders killed to seven, after launching one of the biggest-ever airstrikes against the Lebanese militant group. The attack also killed hundreds of people, including women and children. Among those killed are the group’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, Nabil Kaouk, and five other key leaders of the militant group. 

Israel’s attack on Hezbollah is likely to draw massive consequences, spiralling a spill-over effect in the rest of the Middle East region. Here is all you need to know about the seven Hezbollah militants killed in the Israeli strike.

Hassan Nasarallah

The militant group kingpin had led the group through several wars with Israel since 1992. He also saw the party’s transformation into a powerful player in Lebanon. Hezbollah entered Lebanon's political arena while also taking part in regional conflicts that made it the most powerful paramilitary force. He also played a crucial role in keeping Syrian President Bashar Assad in power in Syria after its public uprising in 2011. Under Nasrallah, Hezbollah also helped develop the capabilities of fellow Iran-backed armed groups in Iraq and Yemen.

Nabil Kaouk

Kaouk, who was killed in an airstrike Saturday, was the deputy head of Hezbollah’s Central Council. He joined the militant group in its early days in the 1980s. Kaouk also served as Hezbollah’s military commander in south Lebanon from 1995 until 2010. He made several media appearances and gave speeches to supporters, including in funerals for killed Hezbollah militants. He had been seen as a potential successor to Nasrallah.

Ibrahim Akil

Akil was a top commander and led Hezbollah's elite Radwan Forces, which Israel has been trying to push further away from its border with Lebanon. He was also a member of its highest military body, the Jihad Council, and for years had been on the United States' wanted list. The U.S. State Department says Akil was part of the group that carried out the 1983 bombing of the U.S. Embassy in Beirut and orchestrated the taking of German and American hostages.

Ahmad Wehbe

Wehbe was a commander of the Radwan Forces and played a crucial role in developing the group since its formation almost two decades ago. He was killed alongside Akil in an airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs that struck and levelled a building.

Ali Karaki

Karaki led Hezbollah's southern front, playing a key role in the ongoing conflict. The U.S. described him as a significant figure in the militant group's leadership. Little is known about Karaki, who was killed alongside Nasrallah.

Mohammad Surour

Surour was the head of Hezbollah's drone unit, which was used for the first time in this current conflict with Israel. Under his leadership, Hezbollah launched exploding and reconnaissance drones deep into Israel, penetrating its defense systems which had mostly focused on the group's rockets and missiles.

Ibrahim Kobeissi 

Kobeissi led Hezbollah's missile unit. The Israeli military says Kobeissi planned the kidnapping and murder of three Israeli soldiers at the northern border in 2000, whose bodies were returned in a prisoner swap with Hezbollah four years later.

(With inputs from AP)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Sep 2024, 11:32 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldWho are the 7 high-ranking Hezbollah leaders Israel killed in airstrikes last week?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    168.75
    01:13 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    2.25 (1.35%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.80
    01:13 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    0.5 (0.14%)

    NTPC share price

    442.95
    01:13 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    5.4 (1.23%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    287.65
    01:13 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    -5.7 (-1.94%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    7,667.55
    01:11 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    481.9 (6.71%)

    JM Financial share price

    150.00
    01:11 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    7.25 (5.08%)

    Godawari Power And Ispat share price

    1,109.45
    01:11 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    52.95 (5.01%)

    Eris Lifesciences share price

    1,325.50
    01:09 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    57.3 (4.52%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,405.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,411.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,563.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,415.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.