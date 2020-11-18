How Jack Ma blew Ant’s $35-billion IPO

He told me that e-commerce was a “marathon"; the US e-commerce giants had merely won “the first 100 meters". I was impressed but also incredulous. Ma has made good on that boast: in 2014, the $25-bn listing of Alibaba would be the largest in the world. By then, the company had become synonymous for a portal that connected China’s wealth of producers for just about everything to buyers within China and around the world. Last year, Ant processed payments worth $17 trillion, 25 times as much as PayPal, its US equivalent.