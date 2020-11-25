How Janet Yellen as treasury secretary strengthens Biden’s hand

Central bankers probably spend some idle moments wishing they could tell fiscal authorities what to do. Expected to be tapped by President-elect Joe Biden to become the next Treasury secretary, former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen will get a chance to do just that.

For Mr. Biden, Ms. Yellen brings a lot to the table—not the least of which is that her confirmation process should be easy. She wouldn’t be viewed as overtly political a choice as, say, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. She has experience dealing with crises, starting with her job as head of the White House Council of Economic Advisers during the 1998 Russian debt crisis. And, as the past head of the 23,000-person Federal Reserve system, she has managed a large government organization.

All of which should make Ms. Yellen’s transition to the Treasury a relatively easy one—a plus, given that the country will still be in the grips of the Covid-19 pandemic. As a first order of business, she will likely be working with Congress to come up with another round of fiscal stimulus to support the economy. Her ability to do that may be constrained, particularly if Republicans maintain control of the Senate, but as a trusted voice on the economy, her arguments will carry weight.

She will also be well-positioned to coordinate the Biden administration’s policy response to the pandemic with the Fed’s. She would likely, in conjunction with the Fed, reinstate the central bank’s emergency lending programs—including its Main Street lending program for small businesses—that current Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is allowing to expire at the end of the year. Absent Congressional approval, however, the money for those programs will be smaller than if they had been left in place. So along with more fiscal support for the economy, she will likely be arguing alongside the Fed, which was unhappy with Mr. Mnuchin’s decision, that lending programs deserve more funding.

Lacking strong majorities in both the House and Senate, Mr. Biden’s ability to shape the government’s response to the coronavirus crisis will be diminished. But with Ms. Yellen on his team, his hand may be stronger than it seems.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

