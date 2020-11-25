How Janet Yellen as treasury secretary strengthens Biden’s hand

How Janet Yellen as treasury secretary strengthens Biden’s hand2 min read . 11:53 AM IST
- Her ability to work closely with the Federal Reserve could become a powerful policy tool
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Central bankers probably spend some idle moments wishing they could tell fiscal authorities what to do. Expected to be tapped by President-elect Joe Biden to become the next Treasury secretary, former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen will get a chance to do just that.
For Mr. Biden, Ms. Yellen brings a lot to the table—not the least of which is that her confirmation process should be easy. She wouldn’t be viewed as overtly political a choice as, say, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. She has experience dealing with crises, starting with her job as head of the White House Council of Economic Advisers during the 1998 Russian debt crisis. And, as the past head of the 23,000-person Federal Reserve system, she has managed a large government organization.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.