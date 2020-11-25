How Janet Yellen as treasury secretary strengthens Biden’s hand

For Mr. Biden, Ms. Yellen brings a lot to the table—not the least of which is that her confirmation process should be easy. She wouldn’t be viewed as overtly political a choice as, say, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. She has experience dealing with crises, starting with her job as head of the White House Council of Economic Advisers during the 1998 Russian debt crisis. And, as the past head of the 23,000-person Federal Reserve system, she has managed a large government organization.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in