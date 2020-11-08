How Joe Biden navigated covid-19 pandemic politics to win the White House

For Biden, who has been elected the 46th president of the United States, perhaps no decision was more consequential to his victory, making it possible to flip states such as Arizona and Wisconsin, where coronavirus infections and hospitalizations spiked the week of the election. Still, the cautious approach prompted ridicule from President Donald Trump, who constantly teased Biden for “hiding in his basement" and returned to large in-person events much sooner than his rival, and with far fewer precautions.