How Joe Biden’s tax plan could affect you

That is about a 6% increase in federal revenue beyond what it would be if Congress did nothing. Measured as a share of the economy, if all the changes were included in one law, the increase would be about the same size as the one President Reagan signed in 1982, according to the Tax Policy Center and Treasury Department data. It would send revenue as a share of the economy to near the levels it reached in the late 1990s. Another analysis, by the conservative-leaning Tax Foundation, said Mr. Biden’s plan would be the biggest tax increase since the late 1960s but not the largest tax increase ever.