Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

Home >News >World >How Joe Biden should handle White House infighting
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden

How Joe Biden should handle White House infighting

6 min read . 12:47 PM IST The Wall Street Journal

  • History suggests that the president-elect should insist on strong decision-making processes and deal firmly with staff misbehavior

As President-elect Joe Biden builds his administration, he has drawn on his long experience in national politics, filling key positions with White House veterans and a sprinkling of newcomers. But the success of Mr. Biden’s administration will depend not just on who gets big jobs but on the thoughtful management of his team. The new president needs a staff and cabinet that are cohesive in debate and unified in action.

Administration infighting is inevitable, but it needn’t be paralyzing. Mr. Biden’s goal should be to manage conflict, not to eliminate it. History points to three primary levers at his disposal: recognizing and managing ideological conflict, maintaining a strong decision-making process and dealing firmly with staff and cabinet misbehavior.

