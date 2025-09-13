How long does it take to call out Pakistan as state sponsor of terrorism? —Just 4 seconds

Hillel Neuer, human rights lawyer and executive director of UN Watch, quickly called out Pakistan as a state sponsor of terrorism during a UN session, taking just “four seconds” to do so. Neuer was speaking on Israel’s bombing of Qatar when the Pakistani representative interrupted him, visibly embarrassed.

During his speech, Neuer challenged Qatar, asking why it harbours terrorists and allows its state-run media, Al Jazeera, to act as a propaganda outlet for Hamas.

He posted on X, questioning Qatar, “If you don’t want targeted bombings of terrorists in your capital, why do you harbour terrorists there? Why is your Al Jazeera a nonstop propaganda arm for Hamas? Why do you act as a mediator by day, and a terror sponsor by night?”

Watch the video here:

Neuer also criticised the UN chief for condemning Israel, pointing out the contrast with the UN’s praise when the US killed al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in Pakistan in 2011.

The Pakistani delegate interrupted Neuer mid-speech, demanding the UN Human Rights Council chair prevent violations of the UN Charter and territorial sovereignty. Pakistan rejected what it called “unfounded accusations and allegations.”

The UNHRC chair then restored the mic to Neuer and told him that he had four seconds to complete his speech.

“Mr President, Pakistan is another state sponsor of terror,” Neuer said, making those four seconds count.