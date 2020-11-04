How long it may take: Where the election stands in key states

The US election remains up in the air with the futures of Donald Trump and Joe Biden hinging on key battleground states that were too close to call and which may take until at least midday Wednesday to resolve.

With no “blue wave" for Democrats on Tuesday night, Trump and Biden are bracing for a more drawn out process as ballots continued to be counted. Early Wednesday morning in the US, Biden won Arizona, flipping the first state to the Democrats compared to 2016, when Trump beat Hillary Clinton.

Here’s the state of play and when we might get clear results from the states set to determine this year’s winner:

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania was long expected to be under scrutiny in a close race, with both campaigns aggressively courting voters in the final days before the election.

Now, it’s “approaching" the halfway point on counting its mailed-in ballots, said Kathy Boockvar, the Pennsylvania Secretary of the Commonwealth.“There are still millions of ballots left to be counted," she said in a news conference Wednesday morning. “We are exactly where we said we would be."Boockvar said she expects that when everything is counted there will be as many as 3 million mailed ballots. Pennsylvania officials are still receiving some. They will accept ballots mailed by election day until 5 p.m. on Nov. 6. Ballots from military and overseas voters can be received until Nov. 10.

The outstanding ballots are expected to favor Biden because Democrats dominated the requests. Of the 2.55 million ballots reported returned as of Tuesday, registered Democrats accounted for 65% and Republicans 24%, data show.In Philadelphia, the commonwealth’s most populous county where 76% of registered voters are Democrats, 186,486 of an expected 350,000 to 400,000 mail-in ballots have been reported counted as the processing and counting continues.Allegheny County, the second most-populous, is reporting about half of its almost 350,000 mail-in ballots counted, according to the dashboard.Bottom Line: Philadelphia is expected to report additional mail-in votes at some point Wednesday. State officials say a final result should be ready “within days."

Wisconsin

Biden had a small lead in Wisconsin, which has 10 electoral votes, after several metropolitan areas submitted their absentee ballot counts early Wednesday morning, overturning the lead that Trump had maintained since the polls closed at 8 p.m.

Although Biden was ahead by almost 21,000 votes as of 8:40 a.m. local time, no major network had yet called the state. With the two candidates within a percentage point of each other, the loser when the final precinct’s numbers are in has the right to request a recount. Meanwhile, the state’s election commission said that clerks will be randomly selecting 5% of reporting units for voting-equipment audits. The process for official certification of results doesn’t start until Nov. 10.

Wisconsin’s former Republican Governor Scott Walker said there’s a “high hurdle" for Trump if the current count holds. After a recount in 2016, when Trump won Wisconsin by 0.8 percentage point, his tally rose by 131, Walker said in a tweet. A 2011 recount in a judicial race saw a swing of 300 votes, he said.

“If it holds, 20,000 is a high hurdle" given that context, said Walker, who served as governor from 2011 to 2019.

Bottom Line: Biden is penciling in a win, but the state may still be in play.

Michigan

Michigan -- a state Trump narrowly won in 2016 -- expects to complete most of its ballot counting by the end of the day, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson told CNN Wednesday morning.

Ballots from Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Warren and Sterling Heights were still being recorded. The state likely won’t have final results until later in the day because Detroit is the largest precinct and had a record turnout this year, with a large swath of absentee ballots that take longer to count than in-person votes.

Benson, who has scheduled an update on the counting process later Wednesday morning, did say that other Michigan counties will be reporting in the coming hours, which could give election watchers an idea of where the state is headed. Biden started pulling ahead Wednesday morning as more absentee ballots were tabulated.

Benson said that 3.3 million absentee ballots have been received and are being tabulated and another 2 million to 2.5 million voted at the polls Tuesday.

Bottom Line: “We’ll know much more in the hours to come and we’ll have a much more complete picture of Michigan later today," she said.

Georgia

All but one of Georgia’s counties had completely reported vote totals as of Wednesday morning. But in Fulton County, which includes most of the Democratic stronghold of Atlanta, only about 77% of the estimated vote has been counted.

Fulton, the largest county in Georgia, suffered a setback earlier Tuesday in counting mail-in ballots, after a water leak forced officials to stop tallying and tens of thousands of ballots were left uncounted.

Trump led Biden by about 102,000 votes on Wednesday morning, though the remaining ballots are likely to break heavily for Biden.

Bottom Line: Wednesday should bring more clarity on the Peach State’s results.

North Carolina

North Carolina’s race was tight on Wednesday morning, with Trump leading by about 77,000 votes.

About 62% of the state’s voters cast ballots before Election Day. More registered Democrats voted early than Republicans, but one-third of the electorate is unaffiliated with either major party.

The state Board of Elections said that 100% of precincts have reported Election Day votes, but that the state still had to count about 117,000 absentee ballots, plus an unknown number or provisional ballots.

Democrats took some solace in Governor Roy Cooper winning re-election, but it’s not clear if that’s a signal Biden can flip the traditionally Republican state.

Bottom Line: The state has as long as nine days to count mail-in ballots sent before Election Day.

Nevada

A final count in Nevada isn’t expected for several days as it awaits ballots mailed as late as Election Day to arrive, though it isn’t clear how many people waited that long to vote. With about 82% of votes counted, Biden was holding a lead of less than one percentage point.

“Clerks have until Nov. 10 to receive mail ballots and until Nov. 12 to count them," said Jennifer Russell, a spokeswoman for Nevada’s secretary of state.

Bottom Line: The state began posting partial results late Tuesday, with Biden holding a slim lead over Trump. That count, which included early and Election Day voting, will continue to trickle in on Tuesday.





This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via