How long it may take: Where the election stands in key states

Now, it’s “approaching" the halfway point on counting its mailed-in ballots, said Kathy Boockvar, the Pennsylvania Secretary of the Commonwealth.“There are still millions of ballots left to be counted," she said in a news conference Wednesday morning. “We are exactly where we said we would be."Boockvar said she expects that when everything is counted there will be as many as 3 million mailed ballots. Pennsylvania officials are still receiving some. They will accept ballots mailed by election day until 5 p.m. on Nov. 6. Ballots from military and overseas voters can be received until Nov. 10.