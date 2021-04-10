How many jobs will be lost to Biden ‘infrastructure’?
A Wharton study says wages will fall
Sometimes the president calls his next proposed spending blowout an “infrastructure" bill and sometimes he calls it a “jobs" program. The Biden plan may end up destroying plenty of both. A new analysis of the president’s “American Jobs Plan" from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School finds that over the next decade the Biden scheme would reduce U.S. economic growth, capital stock, wages and hours worked. But there is something that the plan would increase—federal debt. In short, it’s a disaster for U.S. investors, workers and taxpayers.
The Wharton crew doesn’t think the results would get all that much better in succeeding years, with one significant exception. The Eanalysis does see a benign impact on the federal budget after 2031 because the plan’s spending is scheduled to end while the new taxes are intended to last forever. But how often do massive Washington subsidy schemes fail to get renewed by Congress?
