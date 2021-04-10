How many jobs will be lost to Biden ‘infrastructure’?

Sometimes the president calls his next proposed spending blowout an “infrastructure" bill and sometimes he calls it a “jobs" program. The Biden plan may end up destroying plenty of both. A new analysis of the president’s “American Jobs Plan" from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School finds that over the next decade the Biden scheme would reduce U.S. economic growth, capital stock, wages and hours worked. But there is something that the plan would increase—federal debt. In short, it’s a disaster for U.S. investors, workers and taxpayers.