How many women have accused Russell Brand? Case grows as new sexual assault, rape charges are filed against UK comedian

British comedian and actor Russell Brand now faces criminal charges linked to allegations from six women, after UK police confirmed that two additional charges of rape and sexual assault were authorised in December, expanding an already significant prosecution against the media personality.

The Metropolitan Police said the latest charges relate to two further complainants and follow months of continued investigation into allegations spanning more than a decade.

New charges bring total complainants against Russell Brand to six In a statement issued on Tuesday (23 December), the Metropolitan Police said: “These new charges are in relation to two further women and are in addition to the charges issued to Brand in April 2025 which involved four women.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Russell Brand charged with new rape and sexual assault offences in London

Police stressed that the total number of women connected to formal criminal charges against Brand has now risen to six, following further investigative work.

Russell Brand, who is 50, has been summoned to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on January 20 to face the new charges.

Breakdown of the allegations against Russell Brand The prosecution against Russell Brand has unfolded in stages:

Initial charges (April 2025): Five charges linked to four women, including one count of rape, one of oral rape, two counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault. These alleged incidents date from between 1999 and 2005.

Additional charges (December 2025): One further count of rape and one count of sexual assault, relating to two additional women. These alleged offences are said to have occurred in 2009.

Advertisement

A trial on the original five charges is scheduled to begin at Southwark Crown Court on June 16, 2026.

Russell Brand’s response to the new charges After the latest charges were announced, Russell Brand responded on X, striking a reflective and religious tone.

He said he felt “blessed” to “have the opportunity to atone for the many things over the years I did wrong” and to ensure “that people understand the truth of my situation”.

Russell Brand added: “I pray Lord that anyone that I’ve harmed or hurt in my years of mindlessness in sin would be healed.”

Following the initial charges earlier this year, Brand had posted a video statement saying:

Advertisement

“I never was a rapist. I’ve never engaged in non-consensual activity.”

The British comedian has consistently denied all allegations, maintaining that his sexual relationships were consensual.

Police urge further witnesses to come forward Detective Chief Inspector Tariq Farooqi said the women who have reported Brand’s alleged behaviour “continue to receive support from specially trained officers”.

He added that the investigation remains active and appealed for additional information: “Anyone affected by this case, or anyone with information, [should] come forward.”

Origins of the investigation against Russell Brand Prosecutors charged Russell Brand following a police investigation triggered by allegations aired in a 2023 joint investigation by Channel 4 Dispatches and The Sunday Times, which detailed multiple claims of sexual assault and emotional abuse.

Advertisement

One allegation involves the alleged rape of a woman in a hotel room after an event in the Bournemouth area in 1999. Another charge relates to alleged oral rape and sexual assault in central London in 2004.

While only six women are connected to the formal criminal charges, several other women have made public allegations through media investigations. These claims are not part of the current prosecution.

Russell Brand - From mainstream fame to online influence Born in 1975 in Essex, Russell Brand rose to prominence as a stand-up comedian before becoming an MTV presenter and host of a Big Brother spin-off. He later presented a programme on BBC Radio 2 between 2006 and 2008, resigning after an on-air prank involving actor Andrew Sachs.

Advertisement

Also Read | British actor Russell Brand accused of rape and sexual assault

Once associated with left-wing political activism and Hollywood stardom — and previously married to US singer Katy Perry — Brand has in recent years rebranded himself as an anti-establishment and conservative-leaning commentator with millions of followers online.

Last year, the British comedian said he had converted to Christianity after being baptised in the River Thames.