How Mark Zuckerberg has lost more than half of his fortune in just one year
Since 2015, this is the first time when Mark Zuckerberg hasn't been featured in the top 10 list
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg lost more than half his fortune which is $76.8 billion since September 2021. Following this, he dropped from No. 3 on The Forbes 400 list of the U.S.’ wealthiest people to No. 11. And, since 2015, this is the first time when Zuckerberg hasn't been featured in the top 10 list.