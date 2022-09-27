How Mark Zuckerberg has lost more than half of his fortune in just one year

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg lost more than half his fortune which is $76.8 billion since September 2021. Following this, he dropped from No. 3 on The Forbes 400 list of the U.S.’ wealthiest people to No. 11. And, since 2015, this is the first time when Zuckerberg hasn't been featured in the top 10 list.

