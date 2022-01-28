How Modi govt is asserting dominance in Indian Ocean as China gains strength

The navy’s budget will be in focus on Feb. 1, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government presents its annual spending plan in parliament. In the last five years, the shortfall between what the Indian Navy requested and what it got ranged from 5% to 41%, the panel of lawmakers said in a 2020 report to the government. In the latest report submitted last month, they said the navy’s allocation was “less than half the amount" it wanted.