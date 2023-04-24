In a war of words that ensued between popular American author Stephen King and Twitter CEO Elon Musk, the two individuals clashed over the issue of Twitter's blue subscription and their contribution to war-torn Ukraine. Musk is paying for the Twitter Blue subscriptions of King , William Shatner and LeBron James.

The issue emerged after King took to Twitter to complain that his blue tick remained despite not paying the monthly fee. In response, Musk cheekily replied that he had paid for King's verification, adding, "You're welcome, namaste."

In another tweet on Saturday, King suggested that Musk give his blue check to charity, writing, “I think Mr. Musk should give my blue check to charity. I recommend the Prytula Foundation, which provides lifesaving services in Ukraine. It's only $8, so perhaps Mr. Musk could add a bit more."

However, Musk reminded the popular author of his company's contributions in Ukraine and remarked, 'I’ve donated $100M to Ukraine, how much have you donated? (We turned down the DoD money btw)'

As per Teslarati, Musk's SpaceX is paying for terminals, new satellites, satellite launches and satellite maintenance in the war torn country of Ukraine.

Musk also quoted a tweet where Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov was seen thanking Musk for ensuring the work of SpaceX Starlink continues in the country.

Twitter's coveted blue checkmark has been an issue of contention ever since Musk took control of the company in a $44 billion dollar deal last year. Musk-led Twitter has rolled out the Twitter blue verification service for $8/month, meaning users would now have to pay up for their blue tick mark.

Many prominent celebrities worldwide, including Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, cricketers Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar, comedian Vir Das, Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, and former US President Donald Trump lost their checkmarks over the weekend after the company officially announced that they would be winding down the legacy verified programme.

However, a troubling pattern also emerged as some blue verification badges were issued to accounts belonging to people who are now deceased, such as Anthony Bourdain, Chadwick Boseman, and Kobe Bryant.