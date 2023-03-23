The Russian invasion of Ukraine has been extremely destructive and according to a report by World Bank, the cost of rebuilding Ukraine is estimated at $411 billion. The cost of cleaning up the rubble of destroyed buildings is pegged at around $5 billion. The cost is expected to rise as the war continues and recently Russia has also intensified the missile attacks against Ukraine. The report was jointly released by Ukraine, World Bank, United Nations, and the European Commission.

