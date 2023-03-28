Police reveal THIS about Nashville shooter in US school shooting | 10 updates

Police reveal THIS about Nashville shooter in US school shooting | 10 updates3 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 08:38 AM IST
A 28-year-old woman armed with several guns opened fire on Monday at a private Christian school she once attended, killing three children and three adults before police killed her, authorities said.
A total of three children and three adults were shot to death at a private Christian school in Nashville after elaborately planning the massacre by drawing out a detailed map and conducting surveillance of the building, police said.
