Police reveal THIS about Nashville shooter in US school shooting | 10 updates

A total of three children and three adults were shot to death at a private Christian school in Nashville after elaborately planning the massacre by drawing out a detailed map and conducting surveillance of the building, police said.

The victims were identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all 9 years old, and adults Cynthia Peak, 61; Katherine Koonce, 60; and Mike Hill, 61, according to The Associated Press.

Panicked parents rushed to the school to see if their children were safe and tearfully hugged their kids, and a stunned community planned vigils for the victims.

Here's a top 10-guide on recent US school shooting incident

1) Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake said, “I was literally moved to tears to see this and the kids as they were being ushered out of the building." Drake did not give a specific motive when asked by reporters but gave chilling examples of the shooter’s prior planning for the targeted attack.

2) Police gave unclear information on the gender of the shooter. For hours, police identified the shooter as a 28-year-old woman and eventually identified the person as Audrey Hale. Then at a late afternoon press conference, the police chief said that Hale was transgender. After the news conference, police spokesperson Don Aaron declined to elaborate on how Hale is currently identified.

3) “We have a manifesto, we have some writings that we’re going over that pertain to this date, the actual incident. We have a map drawn out of how this was all going to take place," he said as quoted by AP.

4) Later, police said that the shooter gained entry by firing into glass doors in the building, shattering them. The shooter was armed with two “assault-style" weapons as well as a handgun. At least two of them were believed to have been obtained legally in the Nashville area, police said.

5) Rachel Dibble, who was at the church as families found their children, described the scene as everyone being in “complete shock."

6) “People were involuntarily trembling," said Dibble, whose children attend a different private school in Nashville. “The children … started their morning in their cute little uniforms, they probably had some Froot Loops and now their whole lives changed today."

7) US President Joe Biden has ordered that the flags at the White House and all federal buildings will be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the school shooting in Nashville.

8) He said that the flags will be flown at half-mast until sunset, on March 31, 2023. Biden's decision comes after six people, including three children were killed in a school shooting in Nashville, as per the CNN report.

9) “…I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, March 31, 2023," Biden said in an official statement.

10) Communities around the US have suffered through one mass killing after another in recent years, with school shootings taking an especially painful toll. Recent tragedies nationwide include the massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, last year; a first grader who shot his teacher in Virginia; and a shooting last week in Denver that wounded two administrators.

(With AP inputs)