How new gene protects plants from common diseases, Read here

The scientists suggested the Stilbene Synthase is the gene responsible for the synthesis of resveratrol in plants and it is highly biologically active, that helps plants to protect themselves from drought, frost, salinity and other negative environmental factors.
In a latest discovery, scientists from the Ural Federal University along with the Pushchino Scientific Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences have discovered a new gene to protect plants from common diseases like fungi, bacteria and adverse environmental factors, that is, Stilbene Synthase, according to news agency ANI.
During the research, they extracted the Stilbene Synthase Gene from grape leaves and used it to create modified plants that are resistant to a number of common bacterial and fungal pathogens.
Alaxander Ermoshin, Associate Professor at the Department of Experimental Biology and Biotechnologies, UrFU said, "We have discovered that adding Stilbene Synthase to the genome of plants increases their resistance not only to physical and chemical factors, but also to infections."
He said that this result can be used to protect plants from diseases in the future. Stilbene Synthase-modified plants showed high resistance to pathogens dangerous to agro-industry, including Erwinia, Fusarium, Botrytis gray and other fungi and bacteria.
According to the new finding, these pathogens cause disease in a large number of crops, and infection with them can lead to the loss of a large part of the crop.
The agency reported that one of the tobacco species served as a model plant for the scientists of UrFU and the Branch of the Institute of Bioorganic Chemistry of the Russian Academy of Sciences. Special agrobacterium loaded with this gene was used to add Stilbene Synthase to the genome to protect the plants from diseases.
Scientists say that this is a completely natural process, repeating one of the mechanisms of natural plant mutation.
Further, Alexander Ermoshin informed that a crucial part of this study was to analyze the effect of Stilbene Synthase on other characteristics of the modified plants. "The tests showed that our transgenic tobacco does not differ from the usual tobacco, except for increased resistance to pathogens," he added.
Meamwhile, it is noted that that specialists from Voronezh State University of Forestry and Technologies and the Federal Budget Institution of Science "State Research Center for Applied Microbiology and Biotechnology" also participated in the study.
This research team, in future, intends to investigate the beneficial effects of plant modification with other genes.
