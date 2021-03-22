How New York gov. Andrew Cuomo is fighting for political survival
Political operatives and pollsters say a strategy that includes appearances with civil-rights leaders is working for now
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is leaning on Black leaders for support and focusing on governing as he confronts an impeachment investigation, calls for his resignation over accusations of sexual harassment and criticism over the state’s handling of Covid-19 in nursing homes.
Political operatives and pollsters said the Democratic governor’s strategy—including appearances with civil-rights leaders in New York City and on Long Island—is working for now, but they questioned how long it can be sustained.
