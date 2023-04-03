How Nikki Haley Went From Friend to Foe of Government Aid for Boeing
- 2024 GOP hopeful is drawing flak over company’s role in her career
Nikki Haley frequently questions the use of public money to help corporations as she campaigns for the Republican presidential nomination, but her tone was significantly different when it came to interests in South Carolina.
As a state legislator and candidate for governor, Ms. Haley supported a 2009 economic development package for Boeing Co. valued at as much as $900 million that helped land the company’s 787 Dreamliner production facility in this city. A few years later, as governor, she signed into law an additional $120 million for the aerospace company as part of an expansion.
After accepting a seat on Boeing’s board of directors following her time in the Trump administration, she became an opponent of the company’s potential request for government assistance as the possibility of her 2024 presidential bid loomed, abruptly quitting the board and publicly criticizing the idea of government aid.
It isn’t unusual for conservative politicians, whether governors trying to lure companies to their states or members of Congress looking to secure funding for special projects back home, to confront tensions between their support for limited government and parochial interests.
Still, as voters examine the emerging GOP field, Ms. Haley’s record on Boeing has led some to portray the former governor and United Nations ambassador as someone prone to reversals and tied to the corporate establishment.
Taylor Budowich, who leads a political-action committee backing former President Donald Trump’s bid to return to the White House, said in a statement after Ms. Haley entered the race that she resigned her U.N. post to “go rake in money on corporate boards" and that she is a “career politician whose only fulfilled commitment is to herself."
Other supporters of Mr. Trump, now the top-polling candidate in the GOP primary race, have criticized Ms. Haley’s time on the Boeing board.
“She’s trying to impress the corporations and oligarchs," Steve Cortes, a 2020 Trump campaign senior adviser, tweeted earlier this year. “Former Boeing board member can’t change her stripes."
Chaney Denton, a spokeswoman for Ms. Haley, drew a distinction between local and state economic development and federal assistance to businesses.
“Governor Haley was proud to support the expansion of a major South Carolina jobs provider, helping thousands of local families and South Carolina businesses," she said in a statement. “That’s entirely different from a Washington bailout that is far removed from most of the taxpayers who would pay for it—a policy she strongly opposed when it came to the Wall Street bailout, the COVID bailouts, and most recently the Silicon Valley Bank bailout."
Throughout her political career, Ms. Haley has straddled a Republican Party line between its traditional pro-business bent and the populist leanings that emerged during the Tea Party movement and grew with vigor along with the GOP ascendance of Mr. Trump.
Ms. Haley is now embracing her Tea Party roots more than her past willingness to award public money for economic development.
“Republicans and Democrats also love giving the American people’s money to politically connected companies," she wrote in a recent USA Today opinion column. “They came together to hand tens of billions of taxpayer dollars to chip makers."
The importance of Boeing to South Carolina as an employer and economic magnet is hard to exaggerate. The company, one of the largest manufacturers in the state, employs roughly 6,500 people in South Carolina.
When she was a South Carolina House representative, Ms. Haley missed the 2009 vote that secured public support for tax breaks and state-issued bonds for the Boeing project.
“She was the Tea Party candidate, and the Tea Party was really against these types of things," said Vincent Sheheen, a Democrat who was then a state senator.
Mr. Sheheen, who won the 2010 Democratic nomination for governor and came within 4.5 percentage points of beating Ms. Haley in a heavily Republican state, raised her absence for the Boeing vote during a debate.
Ms. Haley said at the time that she had a previously scheduled event and put a note in the official House journal that she would have voted yes, had she been there.
Boeing went on to be one of the largest corporate donors to Ms. Haley’s 2011 inauguration celebration, and its 1.2-million-square-foot factory formally opened in June of that year.
While governor, Ms. Haley used the powers and influence of her office to help smooth Boeing’s expansion in the state, people familiar with the matter said. She made working with the bureaucracy user-friendly, they recalled, helping cut through red tape for permits and securing training for constituents who would become Boeing employees.
Besides the state assistance, the airplane maker was attracted to South Carolina because of its approach toward unions. As governor, Ms. Haley worked to keep organized labor from gaining a foothold at Boeing’s facilities, recording ads for the company, criticizing unions in speeches and referring to her high heels as a tool for kicking them out of the state.
In Ms. Haley’s 2014 re-election campaign, a Boeing aircraft appeared prominently in some of her advertising.
“Boeing is now a part of the fabric of South Carolina," Ms. Haley said in 2013 as the company continued to grow in South Carolina. “So this is family, and when family does well, we all get excited."
Six years later, Ms. Haley would literally join the Boeing family, at least briefly.
After saying she would resign from the Trump administration in October 2018, Ms. Haley joined Boeing’s board of directors in April 2019.
A 2018 disclosure form, reflecting Ms. Haley’s 2017 finances, showed signs of significant debt and relatively little income for her family. South Carolina records show a $1.2 million commercial real estate sale in 2018 that likely reduced her family’s debt.
Ms. Haley was on the Boeing board less than a year. She collected $256,322 in cash, stock and other compensation from the company in 2019, while receiving an additional $83,750 in 2020, Securities and Exchange Commission filings show.
Her arrival on the board came at a low point for the company after two of its 737 MAX jets crashed within months of each other, taking 346 lives.
Ms. Haley was generally active and engaged on the board, people familiar with the matter said. She was particularly vocal on matters related to the company’s South Carolina operations, the people said, and she would sometimes offer views on matters through a political lens.
As the company continued to wrestle in 2020 with fallout from the 737 MAX crisis, Covid-19 emerged as a significant threat.
Government restrictions and worry about infection sapped global travel demand, and with it demand for new airplanes. As the company watched customers cancel orders, Boeing executives raced to shore up company finances, working with bankers and political leaders in Washington, D.C.
At board meetings in early 2020, executives outlined the various plans in the works. The focus was on tapping the bond market and lining up government support for the nation’s vast network of aerospace suppliers that Boeing relies on.
The company’s cash was dwindling, people familiar with the matter said. Executives outlined to directors how they viewed possibly tapping government aid for Boeing itself to be only a last resort.
Ms. Haley sat through discussion of the topic, people familiar with the matter said. Soon thereafter, she issued a resignation letter criticizing a potential government aid package advanced by the same administration she had worked for.
“I cannot support a move to lean on the federal government for a stimulus or bailout that prioritizes our company over others and relies on taxpayers to guarantee our financial position," Ms. Haley said in her March 2020 resignation letter. “I have long held strong convictions that this is not the role of government."
At least some board members and executives were surprised by her abrupt announcement at a delicate time for the company, people familiar with the matter said. The company ended up not seeking government aid for itself and instead issued $25 billion in bonds to shore up its finances through the pandemic and the 737 MAX crisis.
A Boeing spokeswoman said: “We appreciate Ambassador Haley’s service on the board and her leadership as governor."
Lewis Gossett, former chief executive of the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance, defended Ms. Haley’s economic-development efforts in the state as well as her time on Boeing’s board.
“They needed a relationship with President Trump, and she had the international experience," said Mr. Gossett, who worked closely with Ms. Haley on economic- development projects when she was governor. “I remember hearing that criticism—that it was payback—but she didn’t give them anything any governor wouldn’t have given them."