How NYSE’s top salesman fought for IPOs in 2020

Mr. Tuttle, the NYSE’s vice chairman and chief commercial officer, is the top salesman for the 228-year-old exchange. A former State Department official under the George W. Bush administration, his mission is to ensure that companies going public choose the NYSE over its crosstown rival, Nasdaq Inc.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in