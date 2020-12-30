How NYSE’s top salesman fought for IPOs in 2020

How NYSE’s top salesman fought for IPOs in 20205 min read . 03:49 PM IST
Exchange veterans say executive has helped make the Big Board more SPAC-friendly, developed direct listings
During a record year for initial public offerings, John Tuttle spent five months urging companies to list on the New York Stock Exchange from his lakeside vacation house in Michigan where he took refuge during the coronavirus pandemic.
Mr. Tuttle, the NYSE’s vice chairman and chief commercial officer, is the top salesman for the 228-year-old exchange. A former State Department official under the George W. Bush administration, his mission is to ensure that companies going public choose the NYSE over its crosstown rival, Nasdaq Inc.
