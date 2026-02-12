How old Is Kim Ju Ae? What we know about North Korea's possible future leader

Kim Ju Ae is widely thought to be the daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife, Ri Sol Ju. North Korea has never officially confirmed her name or birth date.

Now, South Korea’s spy agency says she appears to be entering a “successor-designate stage”. There is now speculation growing that Kim Jong Un may be preparing his daughter to be his successor.

What South Korea’s spy agency says In a recent closed-door briefing to lawmakers, the South Korean spy agency National Intelligence Service (NIS) said Kim Ju Ae’s increasingly prominent public appearances suggest she is being groomed as her father’s heir.

According to lawmakers briefed by the agency, officials noted a shift in terminology — from describing her as undergoing “successor training” to calling her status closer to that of a “successor-designate.” The distinction is seen as significant.

The agency is closely watching whether she will appear at the upcoming Workers’ Party Congress, a major political gathering where Kim Jong Un is expected to outline long-term policy goals and potentially signal future leadership plans.

How old is Kim Ju Ae? North Korea has never publicly disclosed her birth date.

South Korea’s NIS estimates she was born in 2012 or 2013.

Former NBA star Dennis Rodman first mentioned the name “Ju Ae” after visiting Pyongyang in 2013, claiming he held Kim’s baby daughter.

If born in 2013, she would be about 12 or 13 years old in 2025.

There are also unverified claims that Kim Jong Un may have an older son and a younger child, but North Korean authorities have never confirmed this.

Kim Ju Ae's rising public profile Kim Ju Ae first appeared publicly in November 2022 at a long-range missile launch. State media published images of her walking alongside her father as they inspected a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile.

Since then, she has:

-Attended major military parades

-Appeared at weapons tests and factory visits

-Joined national holiday celebrations

-Visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, the mausoleum of her grandfather Kim Jong Il and great-grandfather Kim Il Sung

-Traveled abroad for the first time in 2025 to attend a military parade in Beijing

Why succession speculation is growing North Korea has been ruled exclusively by male members of the Kim family since its founding in 1948. Kim Jong Un himself was formally introduced as heir in 2010 and assumed power after his father’s death in 2011.

Initially, some South Korean officials doubted that a daughter could succeed him in North Korea’s traditionally male-dominated political system. However, her repeated appearances at high-profile military events — especially nuclear and missile displays — have prompted reassessments.

Analysts say her presence at strategic weapons launches may serve two purposes:

-Projecting the idea of dynastic continuity

-Framing nuclear development as protection for “future generations”

Her recent visit to the Kumsusan Palace alongside her parents was seen by some experts as a symbolic presentation of her as heir before the country’s founding leaders.

What could happen next? The upcoming Workers’ Party Congress could offer subtle signals about succession planning. While party rules require members to be at least 18 to hold formal posts, analysts say Kim Jong Un could begin shaping the narrative of “revolutionary inheritance” without making an explicit announcement.