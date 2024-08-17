How on Earth did Nasa leave two astronauts in space?

This is a hard moment for America’s renowned space program, long the envy of the world. This historic test flight for the National Aeronautics and Space Agency and Boeing was meant to inaugurate a new way to enter orbit from U.S. soil. Now the agency is mired in bad headlines and tough choices with high stakes. Should Williams and Wilmore return to Earth on Starliner when the risks of this flight remain unclear? Are they better off hitching a ride back on a flight from Elon Musk’s SpaceX, a mission that isn’t happening until February? If NASA aborts this Starliner mission, what does that mean for its decadeslong relationship with Boeing and future missions to the ISS? How did NASA, for decades a symbol of American competency and technological leadership, end up in such a pickle?