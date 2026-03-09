A single prediction delivered to Congress by a U.S. admiral six years ago has shaped military strategy and spurred billions of dollars in spending in preparation for a potentially catastrophic conflict. The deadline is now just one year away.
How one man’s prediction fueled fears of a 2027 Taiwan invasion
A single prediction delivered to Congress by a U.S. admiral six years ago has shaped military strategy and spurred billions of dollars in spending in preparation for a potentially catastrophic conflict. The deadline is now just one year away.