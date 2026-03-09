How one man’s prediction fueled fears of a 2027 Taiwan invasion

“Beijing’s goal is to wear down the psychological will of the people of Taiwan,” said Ryan Hass, director of the John L. Thornton China Center at the Brookings Institution and a senior adviser on China in the Obama administration. “The more that U.S. officials amped up their warning that doomsday would arrive for Taiwan in 2027, the more it securitized perceptions of Taiwan, scared away foreign capital and talent, and induced pessimism inside Taiwan.”