How overloaded employees can cut out the busy work

Working from home has inspired some people to lobby for less busy work and more control over how many hours they spend on the job. Without the usual in-person oversight, some employees feel empowered to rethink tasks that feel like a waste of time and are more open about their needs at home, said Jennifer Chatman, a professor of management at the University of California Berkeley’s Haas School of Business. “Employees are in a position where they are calling more of the shots than they did before," she said. “That has shifted the power balance a little bit."