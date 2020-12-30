How Oxford covid vaccine is different from other shots

How Oxford covid vaccine is different from other shots3 min read . 03:17 PM IST
The third vaccine authorized in the West to fight Covid-19 has proved less effective than shots by Pfizer and Moderna
The UK authorized a Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca PLC and the University of Oxford, the second shot to get the green light in the country and the third to be cleared for emergency use in the West. The authorization follows a similar one in the UK earlier this month for a vaccine made by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE. The Pfizer shot and one by Moderna Inc. have both been authorized in the US.
The UK authorization of AstraZeneca’s shot comes as Britain finds itself at the center of concerns over this winter’s fast-spreading coronavirus cases, both in Europe and the US The UK earlier this month said it had identified a new variant of the virus that appeared more contagious than previously known variants. UK officials have said a fast vaccine rollout could help curb the spread of this new virus form.
