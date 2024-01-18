 How Pakistan led intelligence operation ‘Marg Bar Sarmachar’ to attack Baluchi terrorist hideouts in Iran? | Mint
How Pakistan led intelligence operation ‘Marg Bar Sarmachar’ to attack Baluchi terrorist hideouts in Iran?

 Written By Sanchari Ghosh

Pakistan's military carried out precision strikes on hideouts in Iran using drones, rockets, and stand-off weapons
  • The army claimed that the hideouts were being used by terrorists responsible for recent attacks in Pakistan

    • Pakistan's military carried out precision strikes on hideouts in Iran using drones, rockets, and stand-off weapons (AFP)Premium
    Pakistan's military carried out precision strikes on hideouts in Iran using drones, rockets, and stand-off weapons (AFP)

    Pakistan's military on Thursday claimed that they used “killer drones, rockets, loitering munitions and standoff weapons" to attack hideouts in Iran. Stand-off weapons are missiles fired from aircraft at a distance — likely meaning Pakistan's fighter jets didn't enter Iranian airspace.

    Claiming that terrorists from the Balochistan Liberation Army and Balochistan Liberation Front took shelter in those hideouts, the Pakistani army revealed that they led the attack in an intelligence-based operation named 'Marg Bar Sarmachar.'

    A Geo News report said, “The army claimed that these hideouts were used by terrorists responsible for recent attacks in Pakistan. It added that targeted hideouts were being used by “notorious terrorists" including Dosta alias Chairman, Bajjar alias Soghat, Sahil alias Shafaq, Asghar alias Basham and Wazir alias Wazi, amongst others,"

    “The precision strikes were carried out using killer drones, rockets, loitering munitions and stand-off weapons. Maximum care was taken to avoid collateral damage," it said.

    The army further claimed that it is committed to ensure that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan are respected and safeguarded against any misadventure, remains unwavering.

    “Pakistan Armed Forces remain in a perpetual state of readiness to ensure the safety of Pakistan citizens against acts of terrorism," the statement added. “We reaffirm our determination to defeat all enemies of Pakistan with the support of the people of Pakistan."

    They also assured that going forward, they will focus on dialogue and cooperation in resolving bilateral issues between Pakistan and Iran.

    Pakistan-Iran standoff

    Pakistan's air force launched retaliatory airstrikes early Thursday in Iran allegedly targeting militant hideouts, an attack that killed at least nine people and further raised tensions between the neighboring nations.

    The tit-for-tat attacks Tuesday and Thursday appeared to target two Baluch militant groups with similar separatist goals on both sides of the Iran-Pakistan border. However, the two countries have accused each other of providing safe haven to the groups in their respective territories.

    The strikes imperil diplomatic relations between the two neighbors, as Iran and nuclear-armed Pakistan have long regarded each other with suspicion over militant attacks. Each nation also faces its own internal political pressures — and the strikes may in part be in response to that.

    Meanwhile, the Baluch Liberation Army, an ethnic separatist group that's operated in the region since 2000, said in a statement the strikes targeted and killed its people.

    “Pakistan has martyred innocent Baluch people," it said.

    Published: 18 Jan 2024, 05:31 PM IST
