How Pakistan led intelligence operation ‘Marg Bar Sarmachar’ to attack Baluchi terrorist hideouts in Iran?
Pakistan's military carried out precision strikes on hideouts in Iran using drones, rockets, and stand-off weapons
The army claimed that the hideouts were being used by terrorists responsible for recent attacks in Pakistan
Pakistan's military on Thursday claimed that they used “killer drones, rockets, loitering munitions and standoff weapons" to attack hideouts in Iran. Stand-off weapons are missiles fired from aircraft at a distance — likely meaning Pakistan's fighter jets didn't enter Iranian airspace.