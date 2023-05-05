King Charles III is all set to be crowned on May 6 in a state ceremony at Westminster Abbey. Some royal commentators believe that family divisions are still looming for Britain's 74-year-old monarch who will succeed his mother Queen Elizabeth after her demise last September.

All eyes will be on the Royal Family's fractured relationships, particularly Prince Harry's involvement in the ceremony. Royal experts have speculated on what the day will look like for the younger prince, who is attending without his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children.

Speaking to Reuters, royal author Tina Brown said, “I think we are all quite surprised at how well King Charles has begun."

Harshan Kumarasingham, senior lecturer in British politics at the University of Edinburgh said that he has stuck the right notes, and hasn't completely jettisoned all the things of his mother's reign but he tried to put his own mark on the British monarch, according to a report published by Hindustan Times.

The sexual assault lawsuit of King Charles' younger brother Prince Andrew still remains unresolved. However, he has not been charged with any criminal offense and he has denied any wrongdoing in the case.

Another most prominent issue for King Charles is the ongoing conflict with his younger son Prince Harry, HT reported.

Tina Brown thinks that the Prince Harry revelations are personally shattering for the new king because it's his son.

Royal correspondent Omid Scobie stated that as the son of King Charles III and the fifth in line to the throne, Prince Harry's presence is significant in a constitutional position, regardless of his feelings towards his family.

Scobie also revealed that Prince Harry has had several conversations with his father in recent months about the Coronation.

The Royal correspondent confirms that Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship remains "stone-cold silence", with no signs of thawing despite several events in the past, including the release of Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare".