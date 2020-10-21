How protesters in Thailand are using emoticons to stay ahead of police

“The government has found it hard to suppress this kind of leaderless, cyber-organizing movement," said David Streckfuss, a scholar of Southeast Asian politics and an author of a book on Thailand’s lese majeste laws. “They could shut down social media -- they have the power to do that. But it’ll come at a price. The current economic situation is bad enough, and many businesses rely on social media. They’d make the economic situation even worse, prompting more movement against it."