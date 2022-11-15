How protestors in China are showing zero tolerance against its anti-covid policy

Anguished protestors hit on street to oppose China's Zero Covid policy in Guangzhou city. In the viral videos, they were seen breaking barriers, smashing testing centres and clashing with police
Months after staying indoors and in quarantine camps, people hit on streets of Guangzhou to show their zero tolerance for China’s anti-COVID policy.
Videos of a large number of protesters chanting slogans and walking on streets in large numbers have gone viral on different social media platforms. The protest turned violent when people refused to go to the quarantine centre.
To crack down on protestors, China has also beefed up the deployment of security forces in the areas which are witnessing clashes and protests, reported HT quoting local media report.
The anger of limiting themselves behind doors in their houses or quarantine camps have made many Chinese people clash with the police. Such protests are considered highly rare in a country like china.
In many videos, protestors were seen tearing down barricades that were intended to stop the public coming out of their home in public. Many protesters were seen fighting with the police and other security forces officials. Moreover, police vans were upturned by a few of them during the clashes.In some videos protesters even broke public properties and even quarantine centres. ‘No more testing’, demands protestors “No more testing" chanted the anguished citizens of China as they continued clashing with the police. Many were seen throwing stones and debris at police.
It is worth noting that China is the only country across the world that has continued its Zero tolerance policy towards COVID till now. In the country, even a single covid positive case may attract the isolation of the whole colony.
Guangzhou has been a centre of protest against China’s anti-COVID policies. Along with massive lockdowns, the Chinese government has also implemented mandatory mass testing in nine districts. It is worth noting that the city reported more than 1,000 covid cases last week, according to AFP.
Along with the people of the country, strong and strict lockdowns to curb the corona virus have hugely impacted the Chinese economy. Multiple lockdowns have led to the closure of mega manufacturing plants of multinational company’s like Apple.
Days ago, videos of soft protests against the unavailability of food and edible items during lockdown emerged on the TikTok platform. In the protest, people were seen dancing with an empty bowl to a Bollywood retro song, ‘Jimmy Jimmy’, which means ‘Give me Rice’ in mandarin.
China’s mega-cities have been facing shortages of food, emergency medical care, and other essential services and products due to unprecedented and long lockdowns.
