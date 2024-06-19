How Putin and Kim stand to gain from a rare visit that’s troubling the West
Dasl Yoon , Ann M. Simmons , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 19 Jun 2024, 12:35 PM IST
SummaryThe authoritarian leaders are deepening their military, commercial and political alliance.
Deepening military and economic cooperation between Russia and North Korea is helping sustain the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine and offering Pyongyang a technological boost, feeding unease in China and the West about the increasingly intimate relationship between the two authoritarian countries.
