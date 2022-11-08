How Qatar is preparing for the booziest event in its history?

In consideration of Qatar’s ban on alcohol advertising, Budweiser’s limited and altered its branding. The brand will limit explicit mentions of Budweiser and even Budweiser Zero to “stadiums in the outer concourse and where it’s licensed to be able to be sold, in restaurants across the city," said Todd Allen, Budweiser’s vice president of global marketing. Branding on and within the W Hotel — which Budweiser will take over for events and parties during the tournament — will be limited to Budweiser Zero or the brand’s bow tie outline without script.